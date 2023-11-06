Inspiring The World And Crafting Asia's Design Excellence: The DFA Awards 2023 Laureates Unveiled

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) proudly presents the outstanding laureates of the DFA Awards 2023, an illustrious celebration of design excellence that recognises its enduring impact in Asia. Established by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003, with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor, DFA Awards honours the excellent design projects with impact in Asia, and emphasises the indispensable role of designers and leaders who have made significant contributions to the design profession, education, and society, particularly in Asia. These awards honour luminaries around the world who have significantly shaped the design landscape, as well as emerging talent in Hong Kong. The winners of the three key awards for DFA Awards 2023 are – Kenya HARA, DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA); Victor LO Chung-wing, DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA) and JIANG Qiong Er, DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD).



Prof. Eric YIM, Chairman of HKDC said, "Design has the power to change people's perceptions and, as a result, the world we live in. As the influence of design grows, considering the meaning of design may become a crucial ability for modern people. I'd like to congratulate the winners, they gave us new inspiration and encouragement. I believe that design thinking that is connected to people's hearts and sustainability is not simply the trend of the last few years, but also the way forward for all sectors in the next few decades."



DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 (DFA LAA)





Kenya HARA

Designer Kenya HARA, a distinguished Japanese graphic designer, renowned as the founder and director of Hara Design Institute, has undoubtedly made an indelible impact on the realm of communication design.



After graduating from Musashino Art University in 1983, Kenya HARA embarked on a path that would redefine the role of design in our everyday lives. Mr. HARA's influential contribution to MUJI, as a member of its Advisory Board since 2002, has been of paramount importance. His focus on the concept of 'Emptiness,' a cornerstone of MUJI's minimalist design philosophy rooted in Zen principles, has significantly influenced the brand's aesthetic.



Throughout his illustrious career, Kenya HARA has embraced a wide spectrum of design projects, showcasing his versatility and creativity. Notable among them are his remarkable works on the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Nagano Winter Olympic Games and Expo 2005.



Besides, Kenya HARA has also made significant literary contributions to the field. His books, including 'Designing Design' and 'White' have been translated into numerous languages and achieved widespread global recognition, further solidifying HARA's influence and impact.



The DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 celebrates Kenya HARA's enduring impact on design philosophy, his talent for making the ordinary extraordinary, inspiring individuals to find wisdom in simplicity, fostering shared human experience, promoting understanding and sensory peace.



DFA Design Leadership Award 2023 (DFA DLA)





Victor LO Chung-wing

Chairman and Chief Executive

Gold Peak Technology Group Victor Lo has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of design and business in Hong Kong and beyond. As the leader of Gold Peak Technology Group, his vision and commitment have made Gold Peak a leader in batteries and electronics industries worldwide. Lo's commitment to advancing innovation and technology, arts and culture is equally commendable. He has played a pivotal role in establishing and shaping the transformation of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and several iconic cultural and creative institutions in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong Design Centre, Hotel Icon, School of Design of Poly U, Hong Kong Design Institute, PMQ and M+. His influence has not only enriched Hong Kong's cultural and creative realm but has also elevated understanding of the strategic power of design for value creation and opened doors for designers to gain global recognition.



The DFA Design Leadership Award 2023 acknowledges the remarkable journey of Victor LO Chung-wing and celebrates his profound impact on design, culture, and commerce, reaffirming his status as a visionary design-minded leader, a champion of innovation and a captain of the industry.



DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer 2023 (DFA WOCD)





Qiong Er JIANG

Designer, Co-founder SHANG XIA JIANG Qiong Er, a native of Shanghai, has exemplified the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures in her work. She began her design journey at Tongji University and furthered her expertise in furniture and interior design at the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. In 2009, she established SHANG XIA in partnership with Hermès Group upon her return to China. JIANG's design philosophy centres on emotion, harmonizing tradition with modernity, craft with technology, and functionality with emotion. Her creations beautifully merge Eastern and Western elements. JIANG's dedication to cultural exchange and innovation has garnered prestigious accolades, including being named a "Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres" by the French Republic, recognition as one of the "World's Top 100 most valuable luxury brands" by the World Luxury Association.



The DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer 2023 honours JIANG Qiong Er as a visionary leader, adapt at bridging tradition and innovation, and a substantial contributor to the global design landscape.



DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023 (DFA DFAA)

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023, which celebrates and honours the outstanding achievements in the realm of design with impact in Asia, covers a comprehensive spectrum of design excellence through six diverse categories. These categories encompassing the full spectrum of the global design landscape, reflecting the rich tapestry of design with Asian perspectives. The design categories include Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design.



In the 2023 edition, a total of 216 awards are granted to acknowledge the design excellence. Among these awards, there are 10 Grand Awards, 19 Gold Awards, 40 Silver Awards, 55 Bronze Awards and 92 Merit Awards presented. Design projects from Hong Kong tops the leaderboard with 58 winning projects, followed by the Mainland and Japan claiming 52 and 47 winning projects respectively. All the awards symbolise the range of achievements encompass a holistic celebration of design excellence and innovation. The Awards featured a panel of 40+ international judges, consisting of experts from various design disciplines and regions, provided insightful comments on the winning entries, reflecting the diversity and comprehensiveness of the Awards' judging process.



Mr. Steve Leung, BBS, Vice Chairman of HKDC and Chairman of the DFA Awards Steering Committee said, "It's an absolute pleasure to see that the DFA DFAA received numerous outstanding projects in this year, including various solutions from different sectors dedicated to bringing positive impacts to Asia and the world. We are glad to learn that designers are increasingly focusing on inheriting cultural traditions, considering societal implications, and emphasizing sustainability. Looking ahead, we hope to witness more thought-provoking and human-centered design solutions promoting Asian social values and fostering sustainable communities."





DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA)

In addition to the awards mentioned above, the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award, which stands as a beacon of hope and recognition for the up-and-coming designers in Hong Kong, will announce the result soon, and please remain tuned to HKDC's latest news and upcoming events.



Please download the DFA Awards 2023 Press Release, with Grand Award project introductions and high resolutions images at:

DFA 2023 Result Announcement - Press Kit



