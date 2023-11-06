India In FTA Talks With Gulf Countries

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN)

India and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) are negotiating various aspects of a free trade agreement (FTA), which may not include a bilateral investment treaty, reported TOI.

Through the agreement, India will be eyeing a large and affluent market for its goods and also concessions on visas in a region, which has traditionally seen a flow of a large number of Indian workers and professionals. In return, it will also hope to attract investment.

But officials indicated that a bilateral investment treaty may be replaced by a chapter in the agreement, and both sides are seen to be open to this kind of a deal. Detailed negotiations for the proposed treaty are yet to begin, sources told TOI.

While the six-nation GCC - comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman - had indicated their intent to move ahead with the proposed FTA more than a year ago, there was reluctance in certain sections, leading to a delay. After the UAE, this will be the second trade pact in the region, with sources indicating that Oman too has shown its intent to sign a separate agreement.

The agreement with GCC was planned during the UPA regime but was put on the backburner amid a huge gap in positions. It was only after India walked out of RCEP that the government reopened trade negotiations and has gone ahead and signed at least three treaties that were in the pipeline for years - Maldives, the UAE and an interim agreement with Australia - with the UK and EU under negotiation.

(KNN Bureau)