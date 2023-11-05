IIT Roorkee Shines At G20 Standards Dialogue, Representing India On Global Stage

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 4, 2023 – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee made its mark at the "G20 Standards Dialogue" event, showcasing its commitment to strengthening stakeholder engagement and global standardization. The event, organized under the framework of India's G20 Presidency, brought together experts from around the world to discuss sustainability, regulatory practices, and standardization for a more inclusive and sustainable future.



Prof. Deepak Khare, Dean, Finance & Planning, and BIS Chair Professor IIT Roorkee, took center stage as a panellist in the Session on "Stakeholder Engagement for Standardization." He represented IIT Roorkee and academia, sharing insights on the critical role of academic institutions in advancing stakeholder engagement for standardization. Prof. Khare also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by IIT Roorkee under the visionary leadership of Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.



The event witnessed global participation, with experts and panelists hailing from Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and India. This diverse representation showcased the international significance of the G20 Standards Dialogue in promoting cooperation on global standards and sustainable practices.



Prof. Khare concluded with emphasizing the crucial role of academic institutions in advancing stakeholder engagement for standardization and achieving Sustainable Development Goals. He stated, "Academic Institutions can contribute to strengthening stakeholder engagement for standardization. Even they can also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by incorporating sustainable requirements into their Indian standards. In all the Institutes, many services (Construction/Lab/Machines, etc.), where the use of standards is mandatory, can organize half-day/one-day workshops on a specific topic in consultation with BIS. Academic Institutions can play a vital role in Stakeholder Engagement for Standardization through their students, faculty, and staff."



The "G20 Standards Dialogue" was held on November 2-3, 2023, at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and supported by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the event featured three informative sessions:



Session I: Standards for Sustainability



Session II: Technical Regulations and Good Regulatory Practices



Session III: Stakeholder Engagement for Standardization



Each session included panel discussions and participation from leadership of three constituent bodies of World Standards Cooperation: the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).



The event received support and guidance from key government officials. In the inaugural session, it was honored by the presence of Hon'ble MoS Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and in the valedictory session, Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, Department of Consumer Affairs, GOI, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The overall organization of the event was commendable, led by Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General (DG) of BIS.



Prof. KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, expressed his pride in the institute's role at the G20 Standards Dialogue event, saying, "At IIT Roorkee, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and global collaboration. Our active participation in the G20 Standards Dialogue reflects our dedication to driving positive change through academic excellence and stakeholder engagement. We believe that inclusive standardization is key to addressing global challenges, and our contributions at this event exemplify our commitment to this vision."



IIT Roorkee's involvement in the G20 Standards Dialogue underscores its commitment to advancing global standards and sustainability, making a significant contribution to India's leadership in this important international forum.





About IIT Roorkee



IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

Company :-IIT Roorkee

User :- Sonika Srivastava

Email :

Mobile:- 8879335408