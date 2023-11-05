Kuwait Info Ministry: Sharjah Int'l Book Fair .. Cultural Bridge Between World Nations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Humoud Al-Shaijy

SHARJAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The 42nd edition of Sharjah International Book Fair creates connections between world countries and bridges cultural gap as it is also an opportunity introduce Kuwait to widely diverse audience, stated participating Information Ministry officials.

Ministry representative Faisal Al-Shammari underlined to KUNA significance of such an event describing it as a platform for the exchange of ideas and a display of latest developments in the field.

He explained that attending are media personnel, writers as well as renowned media establishments from all over the world.

Abdallah Al-Rafadi, Ministry official, spoke about the ministry's pavilion saying that it sought to highlight Kuwait as a beacon of culture, humanity and as a cultural economic hub.

The pavilion also shed light on local talents and narratives of Kuwaiti history and culture.

This year's edition of the book fair encompasses various activities and keynote speakers as part of a comprehensive cultural program. (end) hs