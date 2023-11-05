Jordan To Partake In Sharjah 2023 Stamp Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to take part in the renowned Sharjah 2023 Stamp Exhibition, organized by the Emirates Philatelic Association in the city of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.The event, taking place from November 14 to 18, will witness the participation of representatives from Jordan's postal institutions and philatelic associations, aiming to promote and encourage the hobby of collecting postage stamps at both regional and international levels, as indicated in a statement by the Jordan Post Company (JPC) on Sunday.The JPC, in collaboration with the Jordanian Coins and Stamps Collecting Association, has prepared a unique collection of stamps featuring the theme "Sharjah 2023 Stamp Exhibition," with the first day's issue stamp, commemorating the exhibition's opening.