Qatar Affirms Support For UNHCR

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed its support for the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), praising its indispensable role in addressing the crises and suffering of millions of refugees around the world.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, which was delivered by member of the State of Qatar's delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly Saleh Mohammed Al Khayarin, before the Third Committee during the discussion with those charged with thematic mandates within the framework of special procedures, specifically the UNHCR at the UN headquarters in New York.



Al Khayarin welcomed the participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and expressed his appreciation for him for his report that was presented to the Committee, adding that the State of Qatar highly appreciates the great responsibility placed on the shoulders of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the pioneering role played by the Commission, especially in light of the growing and widespread level of displacement in various parts of the world as a result of the increasing rate of humanitarian crises, conflicts, violence, climate risks, and other issues, and the challenges and concerns this poses for the international community.

The statement indicated that in light of the scale of the current displacement challenges, and the need to respond more effectively to emerging and different requirements, the State of Qatar considers what the report indicated regarding the need to redouble efforts to find solutions important, in addition to the critical importance of responses to the global movement that take into account human rights.

He added that the State of Qatar has always been one of the countries that provides aid and support to refugees, displaced persons, and host countries, and it will continue to play a leading role in providing humanitarian aid to refugees, such as the humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar in response to the crisis in Syria, and supporting projects to deal with winter for Syrian refugees in both Jordan and Lebanon, in addition to the mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, which constitute a preventive support factor to mitigate the severity of conflicts and crises.

The statement stressed that the State of Qatar values the close and strategic partnership with the UNHCR and is pleased that this vital cooperation and distinguished partnership has culminated in the opening of an office for the UNHCR in the United Nations House that was inaugurated last March in Doha, which includes offices of a number of United Nations agencies.

He added that the State of Qatar also provides vital support to the efforts of the Commission and enables it to provide support to those who need it most; for example, Qatar provided unallocated contributions amounting to $16 million for the period 2019-2020, in addition to $8 million for the period 2021-2022. He stressed that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts to strengthen the capacity of the Commission and provide support for basic resources with a total of $8 million for the period 2023-2024.