Al Najada Hotel Introduces Sizzling Texmex And BBQ Theme Night At Al Baraha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Najada Hotel has announce the launch of the highly anticipated Texmex and BBQ Theme Night at Al Baraha restaurant. Overlooking the picturesque Al Najada Courtyard, this one-of-a-kind dining experience will take place every Thursday, inviting guests to indulge in an exceptional atmosphere.

The Texmex and BBQ Theme Night at Al Baraha promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring an array of delicious options that will leave guests craving for more. The open buffet and live stations take center stage, showcasing an exquisite selection of Texmex and American BBQ specialties that are sure to delight diners.

Guests can look forward to a diverse selection of dishes, including quesadillas, sloppy joes, hotdogs, beef steaks, grilled shrimps, fajitas, and more, all prepared at the American-style BBQ station. In addition, guests can enjoy an open salad bar, accompanied by chips and dips, Louisiana chicken wings, jacket potatoes, Mexican rice, chili con carne, chicken pot pie, and an abundance of other mouthwatering options.

Al Baraha's Texmex and BBQ Theme Night creates an exceptional dining experience that embraces the spirit of togetherness, featuring multiple live cooking stations and an extensive variety of dishes that create an interactive atmosphere, allowing friends and family to bond over their love for great food.

To complete the culinary journey, diners can indulge in an array of delectable desserts and irresistible ice cream flavours, offering a perfect finale to the buffet spread.

Al Baraha Restaurant features a distinctive design, with high ceilings and brightly colored furniture that guarantee an exceptional experience, whether guests choose to dine indoors or on the outdoor terrace overlooking the courtyard.

The Texmex and BBQ Theme Night at Al Baraha Restaurant is available every Thursday from 6:30pm to 10:30pm.