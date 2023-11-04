Commander Syrskyi: Russians Suffer Losses, Regroup In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have suffered significant losses and are now regrouping in the Yahidne-Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi sector.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Yahidne-Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi sector, the enemy suffered significant losses, stopped active actions, and is now regrouping,” Syrskyi wrote.

In his words, Russia's 6th combined arms army and 1st tank army continue conducting offensive actions near the Kupiansk forest, Pershotravneve and Orlianske.

“The enemy is ramping up efforts to capture the dominating heights, seize Synkivka, and create favorable conditions for capturing Kupiansk,” Syrskyi added.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out missions in a professional manner. Over the past week, Russia has lost 583 troops in the Kupiansk direction, namely 220 in killed and 358 injured. Five Russian occupiers were taken prisoner.

A reminder that the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk is an important logistics hub. Today, it is one of the hottest spots on the front.