Kuwait 12Th Relief Planeload Departs To Gaza Carrying Two Ambulances Onboard

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 12th relief planeload departed Saturday morning on its way to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt. The plane is carrying onboard two ambulances, taking total of ambulances previously delivered to 12, six of which are designated for intensive care.

This was organized by Kuwait Society for Relief in cooperation with 22 other societies' as part of a wider campaign directing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Kuwait Society for Relief Vice President and Campaign Supervisor, Omar Al-Thuwaini stated to KUNA that the coordination and cooperation between state bodies and charity societies expedited the process and facilitated the swift delivery of aid to Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Al-Thuwaini further explained that needed assessment is made by designated bodies within Palestine, and added that this is the society's fifth planeload carrying 15 tons of foodstuff and 55 tons of medical necessities.

The Relief Society works in coordination with Egyptian Red Crescent Society and its Palestinian Counterpart, as well as certified Palestinian Societies, mentioned Al-Thuwaini.

Chief of the Relief and Projects Department at the Society, Mahmoud Al-Musbah, told KUNA that since the early hours of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Society rushed to coordinate efforts and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge, consisting of relief planeloads carrying urgent supplies and medical necessities to Gaza Strip through Al-Arish area in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, was launched on October 23.

Overseeing the initiative are Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Air Force, Health Ministry, and contributing to it are Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Relief Society and other humanitarian establishments.

Israeli occupation has been committing atrocious crimes and launching violent attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7, killing thousands and injuring tens of thousands. (end)

