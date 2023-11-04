Temporary Delay In Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line To Commence Two Hours Late On November 5; Read Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On November 5, passengers of the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line can expect a temporary delay in their morning commute. Maintenance work will be conducted on the Purple Line between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar Metro Stations, necessitating a shift in the usual schedule.

Instead of the regular 7:00 AM start time, Metro train services on the Purple Line between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli Metro Stations will commence at 9:00 AM to accommodate the maintenance work. However, after 9:00 AM, the Purple Line services will return to their usual schedule along the Purple Line.

For commuters travelling on other routes, such as Challaghatta to MG Road, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Nagasandra to Silk Institute, the train services will continue to operate from the respective terminal stations at 7:00 AM as per the regular schedule.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation kindly requests all passengers to take note of this temporary schedule adjustment. This maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the Metro system, and regular service hours will resume on the following day.

