SJ Auctioneers' Happy Hour Of Fine Collectibles Auction, Nov. 12, Has Jewelry, Silver, Toys, Trains

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, November 4, 2023 -- The temperature may be dropping outside, but things are heating up at SJ Auctioneers, which will hold an online-only Happy Hour of Fine Collectibles auction on Sunday, November 12th, beginning at 5 pm Eastern time. The catalog is packed with a fine selection of jewelry, silverware, trains, toys and collectibles from noted artists, designers and silversmiths.



They include names such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co. Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, WM B Kerr, Sackermann Hessenberg & Co., Italian Vetreria Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Nintendo, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Matchbox and Lesney. Altogether, 218 lots will come up for bid.



The silver selection is primed for gift-giving. The auction's expected top lot is an S. Kirk & Son sterling silver repousse footed centerpiece bowl, 13 inches in diameter, pattern #681, having an everted rim and domed pedestal foot, the whole decorated with hand-chased floral motifs on a stippled ground, circa 1896-1924 period mark, 50.1 troy oz. (est. $3,500-$4,500).



Also offered will be a pair of Dutch silver novelty owl peppers, Schoonhoven, also stamped 'HOLL' 'LAND', date letter for 1911, modelled as standing owls, hinged covers with glass eyes, opening to reveal the pierced covers (est. $2,500-$3,500); and a pair of Spanish-made sterling silver super large pheasants with Star maker's mark, the male 7 1⁄2 inches tall and the female 6 1⁄4 inches in height (est. $2,400-$3,200). The pair are in remarkably good condition.



Other fine silver offerings include the following:



- A large Reed and Barton sterling silver round vegetable bowl in the Francis I pattern, having the date mark of 1941, pattern #X569, 11 1⁄2 inches in diameter and weighing a total 20.9 troy oz. (est. $800-$2,000).



- A Cartier sterling silver Trinity cup with original box, about 1 1⁄2 inches tall (est. $500-$750).



- A rare Cartier Perrier vintage bottle opener and corks, 925 sterling silver with box (est. $300-$500).



Toys will feature a great selection of Hasbro GI Joe dolls, led by a circa 1964-1970 GI Joe Land Adventurer action figure, complete with weapons tray, wooden footlocker and doll with good flocked hair and lots of uniforms (est. $250-$500). Also up for bid is a vintage 1960 Marx Blue and Grey playset in wonderful condition with the original box and paperwork, manual and a 33 1/3 recording (est. $1,500-$2,500). The boxed set appears to be complete.



The Disney category will include a set of Marx Disneykins – 34 hand-painted Disney figurines, showing some signs of wear and age (est. $350-$750); a Walt Disney Ingersoll USD Time Mickey Mouse watch from 1940 with leather bank in the original box with original paperwork, untested (est. $750-$2,500); and a circa 1930s Disney Mickey Mouse Ingersoll pocket watch with the original box and in fine working condition (est. $500-$750).



Toy vehicles will feature a Tootsie Toy Fire Department four-vehicle set of cast-metal toys, with box (est. $500-$750); A 1920 Hubley original cast iron railway express truck (est. $250-$500); and a German-made Schuco tin litho wind-up vehicle, 10 inches long with key, in good working condition (est. $250-$500). Check the catalog online for more great collectible toys.



Fine jewelry is a can't-miss gift choice at holiday time. The auction showcases many choices, including a pair of 18 karat yellow gold, diamond and cultured pearl earrings containing two round, white cultured pearls, each one 11 in diameter, and 28 full cut diamonds (H-I, VS), weighing a total of 2.10 carats and 14.3 grams (est. $1,500-$5,000); and a Bvlgari Serpenti Forever black leather bracelet in great pre-owned condition, made in Italy with box and authenticity card, the metal gold-plated, the bracelet about 7 inches long (est. $500-$750).



Other Italian fashion designer bracelets include a Miu Miu enamel logo plaque bracelet, size M (est. $500-$750); a leather, brass and glass Versace festival pendant bracelet, size S (est. $500-$750); a brass and pink-stone Jill Sander pendant bracelet, size M (est. $500-$750); and a silver and brass Alexander McQueen twin skull bracelet, size S, measuring about 0.3cm wide (est. $250-$500).



Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers. A link to the LiveAuctioneers catalog is here: is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. If you place a winning bid, your card will be charged shortly after the conclusion of the auction.



To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Happy Hour of Fine Collectibles auction scheduled for Sunday, November 12th, beginning at 5 pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted often.

