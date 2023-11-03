Heydar Aliyev Foundation Publishes New Musical Scores

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
New musical scores have been presented at Baku Book Center.
The musical scores of the Azerbaijani composers were prepared by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, which was moderated by Konul Arifgizi,
the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva said that the
presented works were published within the project "Eternal
Signatures", initiated by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan,
President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.
She noted that sheet music plays an important role in preserving
Azerbaijani musical traditions and the works of our composers and
popularizing them among the new generation.
Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov outlined that the event,
organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is of great importance.
He underlined that Azerbaijani music is glorified all over the
world thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
"There is no country where they don't know about Azerbaijani
music, including mugham. National performers can perform any piece.
A group of people have been working on this project for some time
now. The project is important from the point of view of passing on
our music to future generations," said the Deputy Minister.
The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist
Frangiz Alizade said that the Union's employees showed great
initiative in preparing the musical scores. The People's Artist
said that she is glad that such collections are distributed
throughout the world.
The rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad
Badalbeyli, People's Artist, conductor Yalchin Adigozalov and
Honored Artist, composer Vugar Jamalzadeh, who spoke at the event,
thanked everyone who worked on the project.
Symphonic, chamber-instrumental, vocal, piano works, as well as
solo and choral parts for various instruments by six outstanding
representatives of the Azerbaijani composing- Asaf Zeynalli, Jovdat
Hajiyev, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi and Vasif Adigozalov
were published as part of the project.
The film "Eternal Signatures" was also screened at the
event.
The presentation was followed by a concert program, featuring
music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Asaf Zeynalli, Gara Garayev,
Fikrat Amirov and other composers.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107367797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.