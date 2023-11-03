Anniversary Summit Of OTS Begins Its Work In Kazakhstan's Astana (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The 10th Summit
of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
begins today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
It is anticipated that it will sign international documents in
the fields of emergency response and metrology. In addition, the
Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed,
as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS
transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
shifted to Kazakhstan.
This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States.
The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in
Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization:
on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last
year.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.