Anniversary Summit Of OTS Begins Its Work In Kazakhstan's Astana (PHOTO)


11/3/2023 12:21:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) begins today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

It is anticipated that it will sign international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be shifted to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.













