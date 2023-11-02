Kyrgyzstan's Capital To Host Green Economy 2023 Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 2. The "Green
Economy 2023" regional forum will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
under the theme "Common goals for sustainable development of the
Central Asian region" on November 16, 2023, Trend reports.
This is a unique platform for establishing close cooperation
between government agencies, the business sector, and educational
institutions of Central Asian countries on the development of the
green economy. The forum will cover such priority areas as green
energy, green transport, sustainable financing, and education for
sustainable development.
The 'Green Expo 2023' exhibition will be held as part of this
forum. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to showcase green
approaches and technologies from countries in the region in
different sectors of the economy that promote sustainable
business.
The main purpose of the events is to establish close cooperation
between government agencies, the business sector, and educational
institutions of the Central Asian countries for the coordinated
promotion of their initiatives at the global level.
The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in
close cooperation with the private sector represented by the JIA
Business Association and with the assistance of the main partners -
The Green Economy and Sustainable Private Sector Development in the
Kyrgyz Republic Programme is implemented by the GIZ and co-funded
by the BMZ, the EU and the Swiss Government, UN initiative
Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) and the OSCE
Programme Office in Bishkek initiates important events in Bishkek
to strengthen regional cooperation.
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107360639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.