Heydar Aliyev Centre Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Azerbaijan's History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
An exhibition titled "Uzun Hasan, ruler of Aghgoyunlu State''
has opened its doors to history enthusiasts at Heydar Aliyev
Centre.
The exposition offers a fascinating journey through Azerbaijani
history. This is the first exhibition dedicated to the ruler of
Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, Azernews reports.
Through the exhibits, visitors to the centre can learn more
about the history of Aghgoyunlu State, founded by the outstanding
statesman and commander Uzun Hasan, and about its role in the
history of Azerbaijani statehood.
Visitors have the opportunity to get acquainted with many rare
exhibits, including those stored in the Istanbul Military Museum
(Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command), which have not
yet been showcased outside Turkiye.
Heydar Aliyev Center's Director, Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan
Culture Minister Adil Karimli, government, cultural, and public
figures, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and honorary
guests from Turkiye attended the opening ceremony.
First, footage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's speech on Uzun
Hasan's historical role was shown to the event participants.
In her speech, Director of the Event and Exhibition Organization
Department at the Heydar Aliyev Centre Amina Malikova stressed the
importance of the exhibition, presented during the Year of Heydar
Aliyev, which commemorates the National Leader's centennial.
"The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, paid special attention to
all sciences, especially history, and always advised young people
to study history well. The opening of the exhibition "Uzun Hasan,
ruler of Aghgoyunlu State," is a historic event," Amina Malikova
said.
She noted that nearly 80 exhibits were brought to Azerbaijan for
the first time, especially for the exhibition.
"Several of these exhibits underwent restoration and
conservation by specialists over the course of several months. As
part of the project, a book titled Uzun Hasan, ruler of Aghgoyunlu
State, has been prepared in Azerbaijani and English languages, and
an animated film has been produced. I'm confident that the
exhibition will arouse great public interest," Malikova said.
In his remark, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit
Bagci, emphasised that this year marks two significant events: the
100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev,
and the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.
He expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for
implementing the project.
"The exhibition opening is another manifestation of the
fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, a remarkable
cultural and historical event. The guests of the exhibition,
including creative personalities and representatives from various
fields, are witnesses to a unique event that will allow us to learn
more about the historical heritage," the Ambassador said.
The head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Turkiye Serif Ates
expressed his happiness to visit Azerbaijan and participate in the
opening of the exhibition dedicated to Uzun Hasan, whose name is
inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history.
"Over the past year, we have been working together with the
Heydar Aliyev Centre on the implementation of this project. Along
with our Turkish colleagues, we selected the exhibits for the
exhibition. The project epitomizes our fraternal relations,
including in the cultural sphere. I would like to emphasize the
high level of relations between the heads of our states - Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev. 'One nation, two states', as the National Leader Heydar
Aliyev once said about Azerbaijan and Turkiye. This exhibition will
help everyone, especially the youth, learn more about important
pages of history," said Serif Ates.
The Head of the Turkish State Archives, Ugur Unal, underlined
the significance of implementing the project for the entire Turkic
world.
"Our archives house priceless documents and exhibits of
historical value, and we are delighted to contribute to the
implementation of this project. The commonality of our values and
the millions of people we share is a vivid example and serves
further collaborative efforts for the benefit of our countries,"
Unal said.
Next, the guests enjoyed spectacular concert program, featuring
the Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments led by People's Artist
Munis Sharifov, the Mirvari dance ensemble under the direction of
Honored Artist Naila Mammadzade, as well as the soloist of the
Helikon-Opera Moscow Musical Theater Elnara Mammadova.
Note that this year marks the 600th anniversary of the birth of
the founder of the Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan (1423–1478).
The sections "Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State", "Internal
and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and Art in
the Aghgoyunlu State", "Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat in
the history of Azerbaijan", "Despina Khatun," and others inform the
visitors about Sultan Uzun Hasan and his mother, Sara Khatun, who,
as a result of diplomatic negotiations, managed to prevent many
wars.
These sections also provide insight into the life of Uzun
Hasan's spouse, Despina Khatun, whose beauty charmed everyone.
At the "Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State"
exhibition, visitors can get acquainted with the policy pursued by
Sultan Uzun Hasan and how he managed to turn the Aghgoyunlu State
from a small kingdom into a large empire.
The exhibition also features the armor of Uzun Hasan, his son
and successor, Yagub Beg, and the weapons of Azerbaijani soldiers
of the XV century. It is also possible to see replicas of Uzun
Hasan's sword and dagger, stored in a private collection and made
according to the technologies of the XV century, items of military
equipment of archers of that time.
Moreover, the "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State"
exhibition is given a special place. Here visitors are presented
with photo materials reflecting the development of culture,
including architecture and art in Aghgoyunlu State and copies of
miniatures presented by the Topkapi Palace Museum.
The exhibition also includes exhibits from the Aghgoyunlu period
from the collections of the National Museum of Azerbaijani History,
the State Art Museum, the National Carpet Museum, the Ganja State
History and Ethnography Museum, and the Azerbaijan National
Library.
Among the exhibits are the official clothes of the ruler of
Aghgoyunlu State, created on the basis of Tabriz miniatures from
the 1470s–80s.
Carpets with the image of a rare Tabriz miniature of the 15th
century are made especially for the exhibition.
Coins belonging to the Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic samples found
during archaeological excavations, and copper objects are showcased
as part of the exhibition.
Some information related to the Aghgoyunlu State is provided
through multimedia and interactive tools.
Thanks to an interactive map, visitors can get acquainted with
the borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes that pass through its
territory, cities, and magnificent structures.
A documentary film dedicated to Uzun Hasan was screened in the
cinema hall.
The souvenir section attracts the special interest of visitors.
Souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, and other
interesting samples are presented here.
The exhibition will last until January 17, 2024.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107359298