Pangyo Korea Biopark: South Korea's Premier R&D Center For Biotech Firms

PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Located in Pangyo Techno Valley , Korea Biopark collaborates with several global R&D companies and supports their research and development projects. Since the groundbreaking in March 2010, Korea Biopark has been the largest biotech complex in Korea with a total project cost of KRW 128 billion, two basement floors, seven above-ground floors and a gross floor area of 46,488 square meters.The building consists of two research buildings and one laboratory building, and has amenities such as sports facilities, conference rooms, and a large auditorium. The laboratory building has a dedicated area of 1167 square meters per floor, and its load and height are designed to be suitable for the laboratories of biotech companies.Pangyo Techno Valley is a hub for research and development representing Industry 4.0 technologies. It is home to start-ups and global conglomerates, providing an optimal R&D environment. The Korea BioPark building houses public organizations and major companies such as Korea Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Korea Electronics Technology Research Institute, Korea Health Functional Food Association, GE Power Korea, Baker Hughes Korea, and LabGenomics.Pioneering biotech firms of Korea, such as Genexin, which pioneers in creating advanced antibody fusion proteins for stubborn ailments and gene as well as stem cell treatments, Genome & Company, renowned for its microbiome medicines and targeted immuno-oncology drugs, and SeouLin Bioscience, leading in the development of viral diagnostic mechanisms, are amplifying their operations at this R&D nexus.Both the Korea Bio Park and the Pangyo Techno Valley's R&D Center have been instrumental in the evolution of diverse firms into global powerhouses. The exemplary infrastructure of Pangyo Techno Valley aids biotech enterprises in acquiring skilled professionals. The transportation grid encompassing the Gyeongbu Expressway, Bundang-Nagok Expressway, Bundang-Suseo Expressway, and the Shinbundang DX subway ensures seamless commuting. The vicinity's educational institutions further facilitate companies in talent acquisition.Numerous large-scale corporations are gravitating towards Pangyo Techno Valley to synergize on R&D for biotech ventures. In 2017, an influx of R&D entities from the food and chemical sectors established their bases in Pangyo. Manufacturing giants like Hanwha Vision, HD Hyundai, Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hanwha Aerospace, and Samsung Heavy Industries, along with heavy engineering firms, have their R&D outposts here. Internationally acclaimed game developer, NCsoft, is slated to commence its R&D facility, dubbed "Global RDI," by late 2023.Positioned as South Korea's R&D heartland, Pangyo Technovalley aspires to mirror the prominence of Silicon Valley, amalgamating public agencies, transit systems, and corporate giants.

