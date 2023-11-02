(MENAFN) United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the critical importance of ongoing financial support for Ukraine during his testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Austin asserted that withholding funding could potentially lead to Russia's success in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He made a compelling case for the approval of President Joe Biden's USD106 billion supplemental funding request, which encompasses aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and various other priorities.



Within the proposed USD44.4 billion allocated for Ukraine, a significant portion—USD12 billion—has been earmarked for the procurement of weapons, while an additional USD18 billion is designated for the replacement of previously supplied weaponry. The funding package also encompasses provisions for cybersecurity measures, intelligence support, and an enhanced United States troop presence in Europe, amounting to USD10.7 billion. Furthermore, USD3.7 billion is allocated to expand production capacity in the United States industrial base, as outlined in Austin's opening testimony.



Both Secretary of Defense Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have aligned with the White House's newly articulated rationale for providing aid to Ukraine. They frame it as a means of supporting the United States economy through the expansion of industrial production and the creation of new job opportunities for Americans, even though tangible results on these fronts have yet to materialize. The Pentagon's records indicate that the United States has already allocated USD43.9 billion in "security assistance" to Kiev since February 2022.



