Project Phoenix: Five Essential ROCK Tasks Completed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum , a leader in cutting-edge referral marketing solutions, is delighted to share significant achievements in Project Phoenix. They have successfully completed five pivotal ROCK innovation tasks, and we can't wait to unveil the enhancements that will elevate user experiences and performance.Mark Vincent Ayo, a talented Commissions Engineer, has expertly updated the Contacts page by aligning the APIs with new search filters on the wireframe.Erwin John Ibañez, an accomplished Commissions Engineer, has skillfully synchronized the frontend interface with the wireframe, seamlessly integrating essential APIs to enable full functionality of the Admin's Live Webinar tool.Norf Almonicar, a dedicated Core Tech Engineer, has ushered in a wave of enhancements for our video system. He's meticulously created new tables for categorization, addition, editing, and removal of videos, alongside other admin-exclusive functions. These changes have been smoothly integrated into both the backend and frontend.Tahmina Akhtar, a skilled Core-Tech Engineer, has undertaken a revolutionary step by optimizing our mailing system using Laravel Queues. A new process efficiently retrieves emails from designated tables and dispatches them to recipients. Once sent, records are automatically managed to ensure optimal performance.Mide Samuel, a UI Designer, has showcased remarkable design skills through a mockup that serves as our foundational template for Virtual Office UI elements. This mockup includes a stylesheet named VO DESIGN SYSTEM, housing reusable components to maintain a consistent design across the Virtual Office.These accomplishments underscore NaXum's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and pushing the boundaries of innovation, we remain dedicated to enhancing the digital marketing landscape.NaXum empowers businesses with innovative referral marketing solutions, paving the way for success in today's dynamic digital world. The team leverages cutting-edge technologies to create tailored solutions for clients worldwide.

