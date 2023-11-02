Vatican City To Liechtenstein: 7 Countries Without Airports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vatican City to Liechtenstein are 7 countries without airports, relying on neighboring nations for air travel. This unique feature reflects their small size and limited airspace requirements

Vatican City, the smallest independent state in the world, does not have an airport. Visitors arriving by air usually use Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Italy

Liechtenstein, a small landlocked country situated between Switzerland and Austria, does not have its own airport. The closest airports are in neighboring countries

Andorra, a small European country located in the Pyrenees mountains, does not have any airports. Travelers typically use airports in nearby Spain or France when visiting Andorra

Monaco, a tiny city-state on the French Riviera, does not have its own airport. Visitors typically use the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France when traveling to or from Monaco

San Marino, a landlocked microstate within Italy, does not have an airport. Travelers typically use airports in nearby Italian cities

Nauru, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, does not have an airport with scheduled international flights. The Nauru International Airport primarily handles domestic flights