Ooredoo Launches New Data SIM+ Plans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo has upgraded its Data SIM products with the Qatar debut of its Data SIM+ yesterday. Existing customers will automatically receive all new benefits and advantages, a statement said. The newly-introduced Data SIM+ Premium plan is tailored to provide unlimited local and GCC data with Urban Point offers, and two premium entertainment streaming options from a list that includes Shahid, Starzplay, VIU, OSN+, and Anghami, all for QR400 per month.

The Data SIM+ Platinum plan extends its local unlimited data advantage to 27 countries. The QR550 per month plan also has Urban Point offers and experiences, as well as TOD as an additional premium streaming option. Those currently subscribed to the 5G Data SIM plans will receive increased data allowances and more entertainment options. For example, current subscribers of the 5G Data SIM M plan will see their local data limit increase from 25GB to 35GB, and 5G Data SIM L users' data allowance will increase from 100GB to 300GB – all at no extra cost. Current 5G Data SIM Max users will also be automatically upgraded to Data SIM+ Platinum.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“The introduction of our enhanced Data SIM+ plans is not just about more data, it's about upgrading the digital worlds of our customers and ensuring our users get the very best experience, entertainment, and rewards.” The Data SIM+ Active plan is set at QR110 per month. For a limited time, customers can also avail of a double the data allowance on both the Data SIM+ Active and Data SIM+ MAX plans for six months.

MENAFN01112023000067011011ID1107355555