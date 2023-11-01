Russia Drops 20 Guided Bombs On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, the Russian air force dropped 20 guided aerial bombs on the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, chief press officer for Operational Command South , who spoke on the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we counted 20 guided aerial bombs that the Russians dropped on the right bank (of the Dnipro – ed.) in Kherson region, specifically on the territory of populated areas and farmland," Humeniuk said.

She recalled that a morning update said the enemy had hit a granary by targeting the facility in a missile strike.

"This is another manifestation of terrorism. Terrorism with different epithets. Food terrorism or whatever. They are trying to destroy our country's potential, which despite the war continues to maintain a decent economic level," Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military dropped two aerial bombs on a kindergarten in the Beryslav district, Kherson region.