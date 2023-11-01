Barron & Newburger, P.C. Expands Litigation Presence Including Appellate Expert Opens New Office In Oregon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Barron & Newburger is pleased to announce the expansion of its litigation team through the addition of two talented litigators. This will lead to the firm growing its presence in the state of Oregon.Michael Truesdale joins Barron & Newburger as a shareholder. Mike is an appellate attorney who is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Civil Appellate Law. He also currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline and is a frequent writer and speaker on issues pertaining to legal ethics and appellate issues. Mike is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and in nine U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals. He will be splitting his time between the firm's Austin headquarters and its new Oregon location.Kelly Combs is a litigation associate in the firm's Austin office. He joins the firm with a background in business and has substantial experience in protecting the interests of businesses in litigation proceedings.“Adding Mike and Kelly to our team brings significant experience to Barron & Newburger's clients, furthering our mission of providing practical legal advice in both business practices and litigation,” according to Manny Newburger, the co-founder, and a shareholder in Barron & Newburger.“Mike is a well-known and talented appellate attorney with a national practice. His addition strengthens our appellate practice.”“Joining Barron & Newburger presents me with an opportunity to align my national appellate practice with an established firm with a broad, national practice,” explained Mr. Truesdale.“Barron & Newburger is committed to providing our clients with practical insights and support in a wide range of legal needs,” said Thomas Good, the Managing Shareholder of Barron & Newburger.“Our recent expansion is designed to provide [or keep and delete the“allows us to provide”] the individualized support of a smaller firm with the depth of knowledge and geographic coverage of a larger national firm.”Mr. Truesdale is a three-time graduate of Texas Tech University, receiving his B.A. in English and Economics, his M.A. in English and Communications Studies and his J.D. from the Texas Tech University School of Law, where he was a national appellate moot court champion and Managing Editor of the Texas Tech Law Review.Mr. Combs is a Summa Cum Laude graduate with a B.A. from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. He also has earned a Master of Business Administration with a certificate in Energy Business from the University of Texas of the Permian Basis and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas at School of Law.About Barron & Newburger, P.C.Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; data security and privacy, representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.ContactFor more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron & Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at . The firm's website is .

