Al-Aqsa storm forces critical decisions for Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The military operation conducted by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7 near the Gaza Strip has placed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a challenging position. Known for his resilience in navigating through political turmoil, Netanyahu had successfully dodged multiple allegations, ranging from bribery to abuse of power, while remaining at the pinnacle of Israeli politics. Nevertheless, the recent events surrounding the Al-Aqsa Storm might bring an ignoble conclusion to the tenure of the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in the country's history.



Even before the breach of Israeli sites by Palestinian fighters driven by historical grievances, Netanyahu faced serious accusations related to national security. His contentious judicial reforms had polarized Israeli society, resulting in prolonged street protests and strikes. Furthermore, as he encountered mounting isolation from other political factions, he aligned himself with the most extremist groups to maintain his grip on power. During government formation negotiations, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for their incendiary rhetoric and actions, offered Netanyahu an enticing option to form a government, despite their status as political time bombs. Netanyahu, perhaps naively, believed he could exert control over these extremist figures within his cabinet.



The daily provocations from these two extremist figures, coupled with Israel's longstanding oppression of the Palestinian population, inevitably led to the explosion on October 7. This dire situation presented Netanyahu with a limited set of unappealing choices.



One pressing issue was the plight of hundreds of Israelis, including high-ranking military officials, held captive by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza. Israeli estimates suggest that more than 239 Israelis are currently held in captivity in Gaza, adding to the complexity of the situation.

