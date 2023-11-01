Introducing Unfranchise Copilot: The Ultimate Unfranchise Business AI Assistant

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Greensboro, North Carolina (Oct. 31, 2023) – E-commerce leader and product brokerage company Market America | SHOP proudly introduces UnFranchise® Copilot , a revolutionary AI (artificial intelligence) assistant designed exclusively for the members of Market America's UnFranchise program - a system for entrepreneurs to create supplemental income, while providing consumers worldwide with a better way to shop. Through revolutionary technology and the power of people, Market America | SHOP is creating the economy of the future. With the new addition of UnFranchise Copilot, UnFranchise Owners (UFOs) can save time, increase result-producing activities and accelerate the growth of their business.

UnFranchise Copilot's Unique Offerings

UnFranchise Copilot is more than just a chatbot; it's a comprehensive AI assistant tailored to the unique needs of UFOs, well-versed in Market America's extensive product offerings, business terms, and documents, ensuring that it provides precise and tailored assistance. Leveraging the advancements in AI technology, UnFranchise Copilot's exceptional capabilities were strategically built to enhance the UnFranchise Business, making it an invaluable asset for UFOs.

How UnFranchise Copilot Assist Its Users

UnFranchise Copilot offers a wide range of features and abilities, including:

: Whether UFOs need a blog post, email or social media caption, UnFranchise Copilot can craft it effortlessly.: Easily access and check data, find support materials, stay updated with the latest UnFranchise Business news, and locate specific web pages in the UnFranchise dashboard.: Break language barriers and communicate effectively with team members and customers who speak different primary languages.

The emergence of this tool marks a new era for Market America in the digital age. Since its founding in 1992, the company has been a trailblazer for technological advancements, being among the first marketplaces to sell exclusively online in the early 2000s. With the prevalence and recent developments of AI, Market America has prioritized incorporating AI competencies into the UnFranchise Business to stay ahead of trends and maintain its position of influence in the e-commerce industry. With the continued advancements in AI leading companies and their workforce to achieve higher levels of efficiency and productivity, Market America has extracted the best aspects of its intelligence to create UnFranchise Copilot. As such, UnFranchise Copilot is a direct representation of Market America's versatility and commitment to progress.

Market America Worldwide | SHOP is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, JR Ridinger.

