Azerbaijan's Azericard Reveals Number Of Successful Transactions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The largest
processing center in Azerbaijan, Azericard, made 340 million
successful transactions from January through September 2023,
General Director of Azericard Farid Guliyev said at the 7th
International Banking Forum (IBF-2023) in Baku, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is actively developing its payment sector, opening
up new opportunities for growth and innovation in this field. The
country is making efforts to modernize its payment systems, making
it attractive for investments and technological startups. These
steps place Azerbaijan at the forefront of financial technology in
the region, providing a foundation for further economic growth and
integration into the global financial system," he noted.
