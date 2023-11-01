               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Azericard Reveals Number Of Successful Transactions


11/1/2023 3:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The largest processing center in Azerbaijan, Azericard, made 340 million successful transactions from January through September 2023, General Director of Azericard Farid Guliyev said at the 7th International Banking Forum (IBF-2023) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is actively developing its payment sector, opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation in this field. The country is making efforts to modernize its payment systems, making it attractive for investments and technological startups. These steps place Azerbaijan at the forefront of financial technology in the region, providing a foundation for further economic growth and integration into the global financial system," he noted.

