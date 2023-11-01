THINKWARE To Showcase New Products And Features At SEMA Show 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 31, 2023 7:21 pm - Along with demos of its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be highlighting its KALTWIN ACTIV Smart Tint product

Las Vegas, NV – October 31, 2023 – Global dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its participation in the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas. THINKWARE will showcase its latest dash cams and products at the event, scheduled from October 31 to November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As an exhibitor, THINKWARE will showcase its newest products, innovative features, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology. Attendees will get to test out firsthand the following THINKWARE dash cams:

.U3000 – Parking Surveillance Re-imagined: A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that transforms parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

.F70 PRO – Compact in size, uncompromising in protection: The latest addition to the F-series dash cam, offering compact yet powerful protection with a discreet design, built-in Wi-Fi, an expansive 140° wide-angle view and exceptional 1080p high-definition video quality, day or night with Super Night Vision.

.F200 PRO – Your New Road Companion: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam offering enhanced features and a sleek design, powered by an updated Ambarella processor for 1080p Full HD recording, ADAS, and customizable parking protection.

.X1000 – Own the Night: Redefining night driving capabilities with industry-leading 2K QHD front and rear cameras and unparalleled image quality powered by Sony's IMX335 5.14MP STARVIS sensor and Super Night Vision 3.0.

.Q1000 – Where Performance Meets Design: Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.

THINKWARE will also be highlighting its KALTWIN ACTIV Smart Tint. This cutting-edge smart shade is designed for electric vehicle's panoramic roofs and is meticulously engineered to optimize heat flow, providing a comfortable interior by effectively blocking out sunlight. Featuring state-of-the-art PDLC technology, the KALTWIN ACTIV has an ultra-thin film ensuring crystal-clear visibility, while its pre-cut design tailored to specific vehicle models ensures effortless and damage-free installation.

Company representatives will be on hand to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and showcase the products' features and capabilities. THINKWARE's team of experts will also be available to discuss how these solutions can benefit vehicle safety and security, elevate the driving experience, and provide peace of mind on the road.

For more information, attendees can stop by THINKWARE's booth #10627 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE products are available on the THINKWARE website ( Best Buy, Amazon, and select online retailers.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM is the global leading brand for dash cams. Originating in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE DASH CAM has consistently driven innovation and progress in the realm of smart vehicle technology. Through an unwavering commitment to research and development, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Pioneering the industry with cutting-edge image processing capabilities and intuitive interface, THINKWARE debuted in the North American market in 2013. In a further testament to its global vision, THINKWARE has unveiled ambitious plans to further broaden its horizons by exporting its dash cam lines to 17 other countries, encompassing prominent regions such as the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

Renowned for crafting top-tier car cameras, THINKWARE is committed to safety and dependability for all drivers on the road. With a vast global user base exceeding 7 million registered users, our mission is to provide drivers with an additional pair of vigilant eyes, instilling peace of mind during unforeseen accidents.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class dash cam lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received numerous other awards such as the IF, IDEA, and RED Dot Design Award.