UAE: Authority Announces Reduced Speed Limit On Major Road In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 11:02 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:19 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police has announced a speed limit reduction on a major road in the emirate, starting November 1, 2023.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority informed of the new speed limit on Khalid Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain region. The speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The changed speed limit will be activated in the patch between Al Ghail Roundabout and Al Sarooj Roundabout, in both directions.

The move aims to improve traffic safety and ease the flow of traffic on the road.

All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions.

ALSO READ:

Watch: UAE President meets astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, Mission 2 Team

UAE President receives Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi

This UAE plant makes its own water to survive in desert; remarkable findings revealed in new study