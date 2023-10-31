Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Cooperation Agenda (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al
Nahyan as part of an official visit to the UAE, Trend reports.
Issues of the current cooperation agenda between the two
countries, as well as the regional and international situation were
discussed.
The importance of high-level political dialogue in expanding the
cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE was emphasized
during the meeting.
It was noted with satisfaction that since the establishment of
diplomatic relations, the two countries have made efforts to
develop cooperative relations based on the principles of Islamic
solidarity, friendship and brotherhood.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the need to continue
the current multifaceted exemplary cooperation program between
Azerbaijan and the UAE, to further deepen cooperation in areas such
as tourism, education and high technology.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
