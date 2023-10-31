Lebanon Complains To UN Over Israeli Occupation Use Of White Phosphoric

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Lebanon announced on Tuesday that it had submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council against the Israeli occupation for its use of white phosphorus in the missiles it fired into Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said in a statement that Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib instructed the Lebanese mission with the UN to provide new services to the UN Security Council to condemn the use of white phosphorus in attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation against Lebanon and to burn Lebanese forests deliberately.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation bombed the Wadi Al-Aleq area between the towns of Al-Bustan and Marwahin with hot-shell bombs.

The bombing of the Rafa area near Ras Al-Naqoura led to the outbreak of fire in the area.

The Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al-Haj Hassan said that in his previous occupation, he burned "more than 40,000 perennial olive trees in the south of the country using the forbidden white phosphorus bombs.

In the field context, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) quoted the "Islamic Resistance in Lebanon" in a statement in which it said that its members targeted an Israeli infantry force near the Israeli military site Al-Jardah with artillery shells, inflicting confirmed casualties.

NNA indicated that the Israeli occupation forces bombed a Lebanese army area in the Hunin Valley with six shells but not causing any casualties.

On the 14th of this month, Lebanon submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council against the Israeli occupation for its "deliberate" killing of a Lebanese journalist and the wounding of other journalists while covering events in southern Lebanon. (end)

aag







MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107348664