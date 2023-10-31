Parents, Students Elated Over Changed School Timings In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The students and their parents are elated over the government's announcement in changing school timings within and outside the Srinagar Municipal limits from tomorrow.
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) announced a change in school timings for all government and private schools starting from November 1st.
According to a communiqué from the DSEK, schools within Srinagar municipality limits will operate from 10 AM to 3 PM. For schools outside the municipality limits of Srinagar district, the new timing is set from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.
“The order/instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions. Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” reads the order.
The parents as well as students have hailed the decision, which they said, came as a major relief for them amidst constant drop in daytime temperature. Read Also New School Timing In Kashmir From Nov 1 Navigating Diversity
“I really appreciate the decision. It was too difficult for both parents as well as the students to move out in the morning amidst cold conditions,” Saiqa Bilal, mother of 5 year-old girl student from Malison School, told Kashmir Observer.
It was really chilly in the mornings, Saiqa said, and the kids sometimes refused to go to school.
Kamil Murtaza, a 5th standard student of Delhi Public School ,said he could at least sleep for a little longer in the morning because he occasionally found it difficult to get up early and get ready for school.
“I am happy. At least I could prolong my morning sleep to some extent, as I find it difficult to get up early in the morning and get ready for school amidst the morning chill,” he said.
Kamil's father, Murtaza said the government's decision to change school timings has come as succor for the parents, who had to drop their young children to school amidst chilly mornings.
“I am relieved. For at least the next three to four months; my son was having difficulty waking up early in the morning, and then getting ready for school in a helter-skelter manner. Besides, the early schedule at times was making him reluctant to attend the school,” he told Kashmir Observer.
