Swedish Marketplace Aims For $10 Million In New Investment Round - Perfectly Positioned For Growth

CEO Jiroy, Jimi Tadi: Leading the Fight for Swedish Retail

"We have partnered with selected retail chains to form a digital giant," says Jiroy CEO, Jimi Tadi.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Unified Effort for Swedish CommerceCommerce accounts for 11% of Sweden's employment and contributes to 14% of tax revenues. In a time when retailers are on the brink of bankruptcy, it's more important than ever to act."We risk losing significant parts of our GDP to international players if we do not take action now. Our strategy focuses on smart and efficient product consolidation and streamlined technology platforms. Investing in Jiroy is not just a good business opportunity but also a significant contribution to Sweden's future trading sector, retail chains, and brands," emphasizes CEO Jimi Tadi.From Beta to Break-even"During our beta phase, the consolidation idea was validated. With nearly 400 affiliated retail chains and organic traffic, we have reached break-even on our in-house developed platform, proving that the company's business model and unit economics are solid. Without spending a single dollar on marketing, we have generated over $2 million in sales for our partners and are now poised to take the business to the next level with a clear 5-year plan," says Tadi."The Toughest Time in My Life"Founders Jimi and Roy collectively own 74% of the company, with Jimi alone holding a 92% voting right, creating solid prospects for the future."We thought about the cap table early on, which includes industry expertise from the agency Precis Digital, as well as investment firms Blackheat Equity, Option One, and others. This company has gone through the toughest imaginable times, facing crises one after another, yet here we stand stronger. That says a lot about our confidence in the business and its long-term potential," adds Tadi."The founders' journey is incredibly inspiring, and as a company, Jiroy ticks every box in how a startup should operate in these times to have the conditions for great success, while also making a positive societal impact," says Jonas Arnell, angel investor & partner at Option One.The Investment"The $10 million investment will not only be used to expand the company's capacities and push marketing but also to strengthen the entire Swedish retail sector. With additional investments, we are perfectly positioned to create significant long-term value for all parties involved and generate a revenue stream that makes us self-sufficient. We aim to close the financing round in the first quarter of next year, and I welcome those who care about Swedish commerce to participate," concludes Jimi Tadi.About Jiroy ABJiroy is an emerging digital aggregator and marketplace with a mission to become a growth partner for sustainable and profitable digital commerce. Through innovation, social responsibility, and partnerships, we strive to create lasting value for our customers, users, and society at large.

