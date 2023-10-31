Unique Train Journey-Jagriti G20 Startup 20 Yatra Flags Off From Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th October, 2023: Embarking on a mission to spread the message of the G20 Summit and aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of janbhagidari and inclusive growth, a groundbreaking train journey led by entrepreneurs commenced its 8000 km voyage across India today on October 28 from Mumbai and will conclude in Mumbai on 10th November. Today 450 participants, including 70 from the G20 nations will be part of the entrepreneurship train journey. The 14-day rail yatra, organized in collaboration with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, Startup 20, and G20, aims to foster global entrepreneurship and inclusivity.



Through the Yatra, participants will gain exposure to the international start up ecosystem, acquiring insights into inclusive practices and global networking. The focus will be on inclusive enterprise and women led development with other themes from the Delhi declaration. The journey will also focus on India's capabilities in space, digital and sustainable growth through LIFE.



The Yatra is supported by State Bank of India, the leading financial institution of the Country, that believes in transforming the country through entrepreneurship promotion.



Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, "We are happy to collaborate with the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra, as it resonates deeply with SBI's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives. This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress."



"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the commencement of the Jagriti G20 Startup 20 Yatra from the vibrant city of Mumbai. This 14-day journey will be a testament to the spirit of inclusive enterprise as we showcase the best of India's entrepreneurial landscape in the 16th edition of the Jagriti Yatra.



As we embark on this unique and transformative odyssey, we are proud to carry the key messages of the G20 Delhi Declaration."- said Shashank Mani, Founder Jagriti Yatra and Jagriti Enterprise Center – Purvanchal,"



The mission of the Jagriti G20 Startup 20 Yatra is to take the Delhi Declaration across the nation before passing on the baton to Brazil, which will be assuming the G20 Presidency at the end of November. The Yatra will promote the 5 pillars of the Delhi Declaration which include Inclusive Growth, Green Development, Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure, Women Empowerment and Culture as a transformative driver.



These key tenets of the Delhi Declaration will be amplified through 7 mega events as part of the Jagriti G20 Startup G20 Yatra. These mega events are planned in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi (two events), and Gandhinagar with senior leaders gracing these events.



Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said "This Yatra is being supported by SIDBI as a 'Green Partner', being the Development Financial Institution (DFI) of the country serving the MSME Sector, which believes in transforming the Nation through entrepreneurship and amplifying sustainability. SIDBI has prioritized digitization and greening the enterprise ecosystem. By supporting this train journey, SIDBI intends to promote "Green Culture" and "Sustainability" among Youths and Startups including G20 participants". In order to seed green innovation ideas among Green Yatra participants, we have instituted a Green competition. We look forward to scalable, and sustainable green ideas/solutions which would be supported with seed money"



At the conclusion of the Yatra, the baton will be passed on to Brazil by taking water from the rivers of India, and the Ganga to Brazil. Brazil is planning an Amazon Yatra as part of the Startup 20 efforts in the country, along the lines of the Jagriti Yatra.





About Jagriti Yatra



A 15-year-old initiative, Jagriti Yatra is leading a unique movement of Building India Through Enterprise focused on Middle India (Tier 2/3 India). A non-profit initiative, Jagriti Yatra is a 14-day, 8000-km entrepreneurship train journey to inspire youth to become entrepreneurs. It has been running since 2008, impacting 7500+ youth from India and 23 countries globally. It focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts of India, (what is termed Middle India), and it is also creating an enterprise ecosystem in Eastern UP over years, Jagriti Yatra is an innovation that been running for 15 years and has been replicated successfully in four other countries. These include Ticket for Change in France, Millennials Train Project in the United States and Driver for Changes in the United Kingdom in an experiential format, Jagriti Yatra will give you unique insights into understanding Inclusive Entrepreneurship by immersing yourself in India of small towns and villages in company of 450 other participants, providing a unique learning and networking forum.



