Partnership between Salik and AW Rostamani - Arabian Automobiles to foster customer experience

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 30 October 2023: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the exclusive toll gate operator in the Emirate of Dubai, has entered into a strategic partnership with Arabian Automobiles Company - the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, to elevate customer satisfaction by offering a streamlined process and delivering Salik tags, providing full services with a hassle-free experience. The partnership agreement was signed by Tariq Ismail Mohammed, Chief Technology Officer of Salik and Salah Yamout, COO at Arabian Automobiles.



Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “We are excited to join forces with Arabian Automobiles Company in a pioneering move to establish a new benchmark for customer-focused collaborations in the automotive industry. This forward-thinking alliance reflects our mutual dedication to elevate the customer journey through streamlining daily commutes and delivering unmatched convenience. We, at Salik, remain steadfast in our dedication to enhancing Dubai's smart transportation infrastructure, and this collaboration reaffirms our commitment to deliver exceptional value with an unswerving focus on customer satisfaction.”



“Our partnership with Salik sets a new benchmark for customer-focused partnerships in the automotive industry,” said Salah Yamout, COO at Arabian Automobiles. “Arabian Automobiles is unwavering in its commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of ease and benefits to our customers. This collaboration further consolidates this commitment and reaffirms Arabian Automobiles’ position as a trailblazer in delivering exceptional value with a relentless focus on customer centricity.”



One of the standout features of this partnership is the streamlined buying procedure for the esteemed clientele. Arabian Automobiles understands that in an era where convenience is paramount, customers desire simplicity and ease. This innovative approach brings the company’s vision of convenience and customer-centricity to life, making daily commutes more convenient and worry-free.



Arabian Automobiles Company continues to prioritize its customers’ needs, and this collaboration with Salik underscores its dedication to delivering excellence, convenience, and peace of mind.





