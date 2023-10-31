Permutable AI Named In Esgfintech100 Ranking Of Pioneering ESG Tech Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Permutable AI secures a spot in ESGFinTech100, reinforcing its commitment to ESG principles and sustainable finance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Permutable AI , a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious ESGFinTech100 ranking, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting financial institutions in achieving their ESG goals. The ESGFinTech100, now in its second annual edition, is curated by FinTech Global, a distinguished FinTech news, insights, and analysis specialist.The ESGFinTech100 is a much-anticipated list that spotlights trailblazing technology solutions, paving the way for the financial sector to address climate risk, sustainability, social responsibility, and governance challenges. As sustainability targets become increasingly critical, Permutable AI is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative movement.The past year has witnessed a notable surge in the urgency for financial institutions to embrace sustainability targets, driven by governments worldwide intensifying ESG regulations and an ever-growing customer base that places its trust in companies sharing similar values.In line with this growth in ESG importance, the ESG FinTech sector has experienced a remarkable 46% increase in deal activity in 2022, compared to the previous year. A recent survey of UK banking leaders revealed that a remarkable 76% of them are actively engaging in digital transformation initiatives to drive sustainable outcomes.To guide financial firms in meeting the rising demand for ESG-centric tech solutions, the ESGFinTech100 identifies the top 100 tech innovators that are pivotal for financial institutions as they develop their ESG evaluation and advancement strategies.Permutable AI's recognition in the ESGFinTech100 ranking reflects not only the company's dedication to innovation but their unwavering commitment to advancing ESG principles in the financial industry. This underscores the notion that sustainability, transparency, and ethical practices are no longer optional but essential for the success and longevity of financial institutions in a rapidly evolving world.Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI, expressed his excitement, stating,“We are absolutely thrilled to be featured in this year's ESGFinTech100 ranking. It's a testament to our team's dedication to advancing ESG principles in the financial industry and our commitment to ethical and sustainable finance. This recognition encourages us to continue our mission of fostering transparency, trust, and responsible AI use in the financial sector. We are honoured to stand alongside other pioneers in the ESG fintech space and look forward to making a lasting impact together.”Permutable AI's commitment to sustainability and ESG extends to the core of their company's mission, which is underscored by a deep understanding that the future of finance is intrinsically linked to ethical and sustainable practices. Permutable is dedicated to empowering financial institutions with the tools they need to embrace ESG principles, make responsible decisions, and contribute to a more transparent and trustworthy financial ecosystem.One of their most significant contributions is the GreenProof greenwashing detection framework, which Permutable has developed in close collaboration with international regulators. To combat this issue, Permutable AI harnessed the power of AI to create GreenProof, a groundbreaking solution that scrutinizes and authenticates a company's ESG claims. By using this proprietary framework, financial institutions and stakeholders can confidently make informed decisions, thereby eradicating greenwashing and ensuring transparency and accountability in the ESG space.As the financial sector continues to evolve in response to the increasing importance of ESG, Permutable AI stands ready to support institutions on their ESG journey. The company's range of ESG solutions, including the GreenProof framework, offers an indispensable toolkit for financial institutions aiming to thrive in a world where sustainability and ethical values take centre stage.The ESGFinTech100 is the result of a meticulous selection process, with a panel of industry experts and analysts evaluating over 500 ESG tech companies to identify the industry's frontrunners. FinTech Global provided the data for the panel's review. To earn a spot on this prestigious list, the panel considered tech providers that demonstrated innovative use of technology to address significant industry problems, as well as their impact on ESG imperatives and the sustainability enhancements provided to clients.Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global, remarked, "With the impending deadline of ESRS and many other ESG regulations currently in the works around the world, it is clear that ESG is not a passing phase. For more information on Permutable's ESG solutions and how you can collaborate to drive positive change together, please visit Permutable AI's website or get in touch with them at .

