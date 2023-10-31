Qatar Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Cambodia's Capital

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Doha-based Qatar Airways has resumed its daily flights to Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, via Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, the airline operator said on Monday.

The first flight landed at the Phnom Penh International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Qatar Airways country manager for Vietnam and Cambodia, Vu Thi Thanh Huong, said the airline was delighted to resume daily services to Phnom Penh.

“This route not only strengthens our commitment to the Cambodian market but also opens up new travel possibilities for our passengers,” she said in a statement.

Cyril Girot, CEO of Cambodia Airports, a subsidiary of VINCI Airports, said the resumption of daily flights between Doha and the Gulf Region and the Cambodian capital“is a very positive sign for Cambodia's leisure industry and the business community.” ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author