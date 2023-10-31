At A CAGR Of 6.2%, The Macrofiltration Market Expected To Reach $9.9 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global macrofiltration market in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a faster pace since these are used for the antibiotic separation process and to enhance synthesis reaction conversion. Moreover, the increase in sales of generic medicines, the rise in growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China, developments in medical infrastructure, and the surge in demand for low-cost drugs are some of the factors that contribute toward the growth of the pharmaceutical sector. As the pharmaceutical sectors of China, India, and Japan are witnessing growth, the requirement for macrofiltration is expected to increase notably. The global macrofiltration market was valued $6.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

An increase in usage of macrofiltration in water purification & wastewater treatment and government regulations associated with water pollution are global macrofiltration market trends observed in recent years. Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, rise in population, and rapid industrialization across emerging economies are other factors that supplement the market growth. However, high initial investment, lack of funds in developing countries, and strict government regulations associated with the validation of filtration procedures restrict the growth of the global macrofiltration market.

Based on type, the global macrofiltration market analysis is done into granular micro filters, filter press filter, leaf tubular and press filter, bag filter, belt filter press, auto backwash filters, and others. The auto backwash filter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for filtered water in food & beverage industry and residential sector to maintain product safety is driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of auto backwash filters and high maintenance cost is hampering the growth of backwash filter. Furthermore, emerging trend such as increasing water treatment plants in Asia-Pacific is estimated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into water and wastewater, chemical and pharmaceutical, mining and metal, food and beverage, paper and pulp and others. The rise in use of drum and disk filters in mining applications is boosting the market of macrofiltration for the mining industry. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant share in the macrofiltration market in 2019 and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region.

Competitive Analysis:

The Macrofiltration industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Macrofiltration Market include,

Macrofiltration membranes are used for the treatment of municipal wastewater to clean and recycle it before using it for drinking as well as sanitation. Also, macrofiltration finds applications in the chemical industry and is used to purify process streams. The demand for macrofiltration is expected to increase due to significant expansion of the chemical industry across India, China, and Japan. In addition, macrofiltration is widely used in the dairy industry for lactose concentration and demineralization. The rise in demand for dairy products in emerging economies such as India and China, is anticipated to drive the global macrofiltration market growth in the region.

Key Findings of The Study:

- The water and wastewater segment was the highest contributor in the global macrofiltration market size, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

- North Americais anticipated to dominate the global macrofiltration market share during the entire forecast period.

- The granular micro filter segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

- Auto backwash filters and belt filter press are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 8.5% and 6.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.

