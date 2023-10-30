Instructure Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST ), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter results once again demonstrated the growth and leverage of our business, including best-in-class margin performance and record cash flow and free cash flow," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO.

"The power of Instructure is in its people and their dedication to delivering powerful solutions for our customers that drive the type of financial results our investors expect."

Financial Highlights:



GAAP Revenue of $134.9 million, an increase of 10.2% year over year

Operating income of $4.6 million, or 3.4% of revenue, compared with a loss of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022

Non-GAAP operating income* of $57.0 million, or 42.3% of revenue, up 23.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022

GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, or negative 4.1% of revenue, an improvement of $4.6 million compared with a net loss of $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA* of $58.2 million for the quarter, or 43.2% of revenue, an increase of $10.6 million, or 22.3% compared with the third quarter of 2022

Cash flow from operations of $182.6 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $200.1 million, up $2.8 million and $12.4 million, respectively compared with the third quarter of 2022 Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) were $862.9 million, 75% of which is expected to be realized in the next 24 months

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as

reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:



Announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer, Dale Bowen, who will end his tenure at Instructure on November 12, 2023. Succeeding Bowen is Peter Walker, currently Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Check Corp., who has more than 15 years of executive experience, including more than 10 years as a Chief Financial Officer. He will begin his role with Instructure on November 13, 2023.



The Montana University System (MUS) consolidated all of its 16 higher education and one K-12 school onto Canvas, choosing to migrate 10 of its campuses away from two competitors' products. MUS was looking to drive ease of use, better content sharing with Canvas Commons, and provide a consistent experience for students across its different campuses.



The Pasadena Independent School District took advantage of Instructure's growing suite of K-12 solutions, choosing Canvas, Studio, MasteryConnect, Mastery Item Bank, and Training Portal. With nearly 50,000 students, the Southern California-based district signed a 10-year contract whereby Instructure will replace its current classroom solutions because district leaders recognized Canvas as the "go-to system" for large districts like theirs.

CFRE, a private and independent educational company based in Germany, selected Canvas and Credentials to aid in its focus on non-traditional students across vocational, higher education, and further education. With 18 brands and more than 30,000 students in Germany, CFRE selected our platform based on quality of delivery and user experience, with the opportunity for diversity around branding and administrative capabilities.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, October 30, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $133.3 million to $135.3 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $51.5 million to $53.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $55.0 million Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $34.5 million

Full Year 2023:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $528.0 million to $530.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $206.5 million to $208.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $211.0 million to $213.0 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $124.0 million to $126.0 million Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* is expected to be in the range of $207.0 million to $211.0 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating income/(loss) and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Effective January 1, 2022, Instructure adopted ASU No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805), which requires that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). As a result, Instructure will no longer present guidance for ACR because GAAP revenue and ACR have now converged.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter ended September 30, 2023 results today, October 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at instructure. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST ) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income.

We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and effects of foreign currency transaction losses that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ACR.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for transaction costs, sponsor costs, impaired leases, and other non-recurring costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by ACR.

Net debt.

We define net debt as total debt, net of debt discounts, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Management uses this supplemental non-GAAP measure to evaluate the Company's leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, the Company's business strategy and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Parchment transaction and the possibility that various closing conditions for the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, and the ability to realize the benefits expected from the proposed transactions; the impact of the announcement and potential closing of the Parchment transaction on our and Parchment's business, employees and suppliers, and on our investors and common stock; risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including high inflation, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, and reduced spending by customers; failure to continue our recent growth rates; the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and on our business; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from pandemics; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; failure to manage our growth effectively; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.