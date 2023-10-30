Türkiye Attaches Great Importance To Its Longstanding Relations With Germany: President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye attaches great importance to its longstanding relations
with Germany, the Turkish president said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"Türkiye attaches great importance to its longstanding relations
with friendly and allied Germany, which encompass political,
economic, military, cultural, and humanitarian dimensions," Recep
Tayyip Erdogan said in his message on the 10th anniversary of the
Turkish-German University in Istanbul.
Türkiye considers the more than 3 million of its people living
in Germany as a "human bridge" between the two countries, he
said.
"The German citizens living in Türkiye and our growing
commercial relations are the clearest indicators of our
friendship," the Turkish president added.
Stressing that Ankara and Berlin have always been in
communication, cooperation, and solidarity throughout history,
Erdogan said: "I sincerely believe that the friendly relations
between Türkiye and Germany will become even stronger from now
on.”
