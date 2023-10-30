Pinnacle Infotech Concludes The 5Th Global BIM Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-founder, Pinnacle InfotechDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Infotech , a world-renowned leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions, has successfully concluded its 5th Global BIM Summit in Dallas, Texas. The event, which took place from October 26th to 27th, marked a monumental gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders.The 5th Global BIM Summit was a resounding success, bringing together experts and professionals in the field of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) to explore the latest advancements in design, construction, and engineering technology.With a legacy of excellence spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech provided a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and transformative insights.Recap of the 5th Global BIM Summit in Dallas:The Dallas Summit witnessed a record number of participants, with attendees hailing from various corners of the globe. The event featured captivating keynotes, expert sessions, and workshops that delved deep into the future of BIM technology. Notable speakers and thought leaders shared their perspectives, setting the stage for the future of BIM.The keynote speakers covered a wide array of topics, offering profound insights into the dynamic landscape of the AEC industry. Tristan Randall, Strategic Projects Executive at Autodesk, discussed "The Future of Digital Project Delivery," while Steve Jones, Senior Director at Dodge Data & Analytics, shared "Key Trends in the US Construction Industry." Travis Voss, Director of Innovative Technology and Fabrication at SMACNA, explored "Mixing Realities," and Michael Salazar, Senior Project Manager at ACI Architects, delved into "How to Tame your Dragon."Panel discussions and sessions addressed crucial themes, including the role of BIM in smart city development, the challenges and opportunities in adopting BIM globally, and the ongoing digital transformation in architecture and engineering. Paul Darrigan, Director of Industrial, and Naman Patwari, Head of R&D at Pinnacle Infotech, spoke about "Technologies in-use, Technology of the future and what's beyond." Mohamed Adel, Digital Construction Director-buildings at Bird Construction, shed light on "The Future of Construction: From BIM to Digital Construction to Full Digital Transformation," and Travis Riley, Director of Pre-Construction at J R Hobbs, shared insights on "You do not win the bid, you win in Preconstruction." These engagements not only shared knowledge but also sparked engaging conversations on the trajectory of BIM technology.Networking and Collaborations:The 5th Global BIM Summit in Dallas created unparalleled networking opportunities. Industry professionals were able to forge new connections, share experiences, and engage in productive discussions. The significance of these connections in the AEC industry cannot be overstated, as they pave the way for future collaborations and innovative partnerships.Pinnacle Infotech's CEO and Co-founder, Mr Bimal Patwari, said,“Our BIM Summit in Dallas was a resounding success. It reinforced the role of BIM in shaping the future of construction. It was a privilege to host this global event and inspire the AEC community, and we are proud to lead the way in the digital transformation of the construction industry.”Preparing for Autodesk University 2023:As the Dallas summit came to a close, the attention now turns to Autodesk University 2023, a premier event for professionals in the design, construction, and engineering fields. AU 2023 is scheduled for November 13-15, 2023, and promises to be a cornerstone event for the industry.AU has always been a hub for cutting-edge discussions, innovative technologies, and emerging trends. Attendees can expect to gain in-depth knowledge that can be applied to their projects and practices.Pinnacle Infotech Ready to Shine at AU 2023 :Pinnacle Infotech is committed to making a significant impact at Autodesk University 2023 as a Gold Sponsor. The company's booth 657 is set to be a center of attraction, featuring innovative BIM solutions, advanced technologies, and expert presentations. Attendees can look forward to engaging with the Pinnacle Infotech team to gain insights into the future of BIM technology and how it can elevate their projects.Pinnacle Infotech extends a warm invitation to all industry leaders, practitioners, and enthusiasts to its booth 657 to be a part of this transformative journey. Together, they can drive excellence and innovation in the world of BIM and shape the AEC landscape of tomorrow.About PinnaclePinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions. With a remarkable track record spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech has consistently enabled clients to gain invaluable design insights, achieve higher returns on investment, eliminate rework, and reduce material waste. The company boasts a highly skilled team of over 3400 employees across 12 global delivery centers in India, the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Germany, and the UAE. In the span of 30+ years, Pinnacle has completed more than 2000 projects across 43+ countries in 6 continents.

