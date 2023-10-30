(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JenesisNow Insurance Agency Management System Announces New Integration with DocuSign eSignature

- Eddie Price, CEO of Jenesis SoftwareELON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jenesis Software, a leading insurance agency management solution, today announces an integration between JenesisNow, their web-based insurance agency management system , and DocuSign eSignature . With this integration, insurance agencies can seamlessly create, manage, and sign policies and documents electronically, enhancing the efficiency and client experience. This integration will strengthen the trust between insurance companies and their customers through hassle-free e-signatures.The integration combines the robust, intuitive management capabilities of JenesisNow with the secure, globally trusted eSignature solution of DocuSign. JenesisNow is the web-based insurance agency management system by Jenesis Software. Agencies can now automate their signature processes, reducing the time it takes to get policies and other documents signed. This new venture will enable Jenesis to eliminate manual, paper-based workflows. This synergy not only accelerates the entire insurance process but also solidifies security and compliance, offering peace of mind to both agents and their clients.“By integrating DocuSign eSignature, we're amplifying the ease of use and efficiency that JenesisNow, the best insurance agency software, is renowned for,” said the CEO, Eddie Price, of Jenesis Software.“Our clients can now execute agreements swiftly and securely, which is not just a win for the agency but also elevates the experience for the insured.”This new integration enables businesses to expedite policy issuance, claims, and other document-signing processes. For customers, it means quicker service, enhanced accuracy, and the convenience of eSignature. These advancements underscore JenesisNow's commitment to innovating and enhancing insurance agency software, aligning with the modern, digital expectations of both agents and clients.To learn more about Jenesis Software's integration with DocuSign, visitAbout Jenesis Software:Jenesis Software is the driving force behind JenesisNow, a web-based insurance agency management system. This intelligent tool simplifies the operations of insurance agencies by offering features such as seamless integrations, credit card processing, electronic signatures, automated Acord form filling, smart task reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock functionality, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. With over two decades of partnership with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software remains committed to innovation and upholding a respected reputation in the industry.

