ANAMA Reports Of Some 2,427 Items Of Unexploded Ordnance Cleared In Demining Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released weekly
information on demining operations carried out in the territories
liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.
The ANAMA press service reported that 25 anti-personnel, 56
anti-tank, and 56 anti-personnel mines were found during demining
operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavand, Shusha,
Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. From October 23
to October 29, 2,427 unexploded ordnance items were discovered and
cleared.
During the week, 616.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines
and unexploded ordnance.
