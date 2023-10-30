EU Recognizes Uzbekistan's Crucial Role In Central Asia's Transit Potential Peter Stano (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan is an
important and valued partner of the EU, and we look forward to
continuing to strengthen our cooperation, European Commission's
Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter
Stano told Trend in an exclusive interview.
“Our relations are currently governed by the Partnership and
Cooperation Agreement (PCA) that was concluded in 1999, however we
have completed the negotiation of an Enhanced Partnership and
Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) which will significantly broaden and
deepen the scope of our relations, extending it into new areas,”
Stano said.
The spokesperson also noted that the EPCA was initiated in July
2022 and is currently being prepared for signature and entry into
force.
“In addition to EPCA, Uzbekistan benefits from the EU's GSP+
(the Generalised System of Preferences Plus), granting access to
reduced tariffs on many products in recognition of progress
achieved in ratifying and implementing various international
accords in the field of human rights and environmental governance,”
Stano stressed.
Further speaking, the Commission's spokesperson mentioned that
the EU is a major cooperation partner for Uzbekistan, with a
Multiannual Indicative Programme of 76 million euros for the period
from 2021 through 2027.
“The EU's priority areas for Uzbekistan in this period are
effective governance and digital transformation, inclusive, digital
and green growth, as well as the development of effective
eco-friendly agriculture and food sector,” Stano noted.
Speaking of the development of Uzbekistan's transit potential,
Peter Stano noted that Uzbekistan is the only country in Central
Asia to have a border with each of the other four Central Asian
countries and has a key role to play in regional cooperation.
Stano said that Central Asia is a region of geostrategic
importance for Europe as a crossroads between Europe and East Asia
and between the North and South.
“Given its central location in Eurasia, key transit routes run
through the region, offering access to resources and markets both
within Central Asia and beyond,” he explained.
Further speaking, the EU spokesperson has also noted that
Uzbekistan wields significant influence in advancing regional
integration, maintaining relationships with neighboring countries
such as Afghanistan, Russia, and China, as well as participating
actively in various multilateral organizations.
“Uzbekistan has been actively engaged in tackling regional and
global issues such as youth policy, connectivity, water management,
and climate change,” he stressed.
Stano concluded by saying that the EU strongly supports the
reform process underway in Uzbekistan and calls on this to be
carried forward for full implementation, not only in the area of
economic reforms but also in delivering political and social
reforms.
Earlier this year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
held talks with the EU delegation headed by Executive Vice
President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for
People Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss issues of expanding mutually
beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and EU institutions on
the sidelines of the summit of the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Meanwhile, the trade exchange between Uzbekistan and EU member
states reached a total of more than 2.95 billion euros in the first
7 months of 2023, which is 25.75 percent more in contrast to the
initial 7 months of the year prior (2.35 billion euros).
Furthermore, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU
countries reached 4.61 billion euros last year, which is 41 percent
more than in 2021, when it amounted to 2.77 billion euros.
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107326649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.