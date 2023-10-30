Eighty-Two Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 82 children have been evacuated from the Donetsk region's Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of today [October 29, 2023 - Ed.], 82 children have already been evacuated. Thirteen of them have been evacuated today, together with their parents or legal guardians,” Moroz wrote.

Meanwhile, a total of 213 persons are yet to be evacuated.

A reminder that, on October 28, 2023, four police officers were injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region.