Turkish Navy To Conduct Its Largest Parade In History In Honor Of Centenary Of Republic Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Navy will conduct the largest official parade in history in the Istanbul Strait with 100 ships, in honor of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews repors citing Anadolu Agency .

During the passage, under the command of the Navy Commander Admiral, the convoy will also salute Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye's first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, which has not yet entered the inventory of the navy, will be part of the parade.

During the celebration of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, 100 warships, including TCG Anadolu, will participate in the official parade in the Istanbul Strait.

Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu will carry out the command and control of the largest and most comprehensive parade ceremony in the history of the Turkish Navy.

The“100 Ships in the 100th Year" parade will also include TCG Nusret, 11 frigates, 10 submarines, four corvettes, four patrol ships, 17 assault boats, eight mine countermeasure vessels, five fuel tankers, six amphibious landing ships, 10 tank landing ships, 18 auxiliary vessels and four attack boats.

Fourteen aircraft, including F-16s and F-4s from the Air Force Command, will accompany the ships.

The 1st Army Command will perform 101- gun salutes during the passage.