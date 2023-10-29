Turkish Navy To Conduct Its Largest Parade In History In Honor Of Centenary Of Republic Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Navy will conduct the largest official parade in
history in the Istanbul Strait with 100 ships, in honor of the
centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews repors citing Anadolu Agency .
During the passage, under the command of the Navy Commander
Admiral, the convoy will also salute Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan.
Türkiye's first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, which has not
yet entered the inventory of the navy, will be part of the
parade.
During the celebration of the centenary of the Republic of
Türkiye, 100 warships, including TCG Anadolu, will participate in
the official parade in the Istanbul Strait.
Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu will carry out the
command and control of the largest and most comprehensive parade
ceremony in the history of the Turkish Navy.
The“100 Ships in the 100th Year" parade will also include TCG
Nusret, 11 frigates, 10 submarines, four corvettes, four patrol
ships, 17 assault boats, eight mine countermeasure vessels, five
fuel tankers, six amphibious landing ships, 10 tank landing ships,
18 auxiliary vessels and four attack boats.
Fourteen aircraft, including F-16s and F-4s from the Air Force
Command, will accompany the ships.
The 1st Army Command will perform 101- gun salutes during the
passage.
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107325564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.