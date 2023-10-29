John Michael Ferrari Outstanding Radio Artist - Nashville Music Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Al Bowman, CEO Nashville Music AwardsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Congratulations to entertainer singer songwriter John Michael Ferrari who was presented with the prestigious "Outstanding Radio Artist" award by the Nashville Music Awards . Ferrari performed two of his original songs at the awards show; "Who's That Girl?" and "Yes I Do", with the beautiful background vocals of Sophie Love. John Michael Ferrari's music is produced by Pepper Jay and his last three albums were recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group in Nashville.Ray Ligon performed "Workin' My Way to Nashville" at the Nashville Music Awards show, also with background vocals by Sophie Love. This song was written by John Michael Ferrari, Pepper Jay, and Ray Ligon,. Their song also was awarded "Outstanding Country Single" by the Nashville Music Awards and "Songwriter of the Year" by the Kentucky Music Association 2023 and has the opportunity to go to the international competition, "NACMAI", in Pigeon Forge, TN in March 2024, in the middle of John Michael Ferrari's "Smokey MountainTour.". (Perfect timing!)According to Al Bowman, the executive producer of the Nashville Music Awards, "John Michael Ferrari songs connect with his radio audience as if each is a personal friend. It's amazing how many different kinds of radio stations spin John Michael Ferrari songs."Other 2023 Nashville Music Award Recipients included Gypsy Wagyn "Outstanding Independent Short Film: Lehner's Legend", and Not the Boy Scouts "Outstanding Music Video: 'Benny's Train'”, Katherine Farnham "Outstanding Latin Music Compositions", Ken Lehnig "Outstanding Independent Americana Album Collection", Hemp & Denim "Outstanding Musical Duo", Kim and Jeff Gazzarri :Posthumous Award for Bill Gazzarri", Mary Ann Stefanik "Outstanding Rock Artist", Bob Bender "Outstanding Podcast: The Business Side of Music", Doug Robertson "Outstanding Male Singer Songwriter", Max Rae "Outstanding Pop Music Performer", Not the Boy Scouts "Outstanding Music Video 'Benny's Train'”, NEVERWONDER "Outstanding National Rock Music Performers", and Fabienne Grisel Todorov of NEVERWONDER "Outstanding National Female Rock Vocalist". For a complete list of 2023 Nashville Music Awards recipients, visitThe Nashville Music Awards is a private red carpet event series held in the heart of Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Music Awards Red Carpet Press Events provide the rare opportunity for celebrities and independent artists, bands, producers along with film makers to gather together in an elite class theatrical environment, to celebrate their creative and commercial achievements.The Nashville Music Awards presents accolades and recognition to recipients from dozens of award categories. Accolades received from these private events provide the recipients with unique marketing tools to help them gain a competitive advantage in pursuit of success in the entertainment business and in their other respective fields of creative endeavor.

