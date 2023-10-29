Ryan Miller With Spartan Private Security, Navy Veteran, Joins VFAF Veterans For Trump As Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentORLANDO , FLORIDA, USA, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump is announcing Ryan Miller of Spartan Private Security has joined the VFAF Team as an ambassador.In 2006 Ryan Miller enlisted in the US Navy immediately after graduating from Lake Mary High School in Florida. Miller worked his way through the ranks in the Deck Department aboard the U.S.S. Essex in Sasebo Japan and became a Boatswainsmate. Miller was put in charge of craft movement and deployment within the well deck as part of the "ship to shore" operations and assigned master helmsman for the ships special maneuvering needs. In 2010 Miller left the Essex and was assigned to the Riverine small boat squadrons in Virginia. Ryan Miller was assigned his own boat as a coxswain and trained multiple boat crews before and during multiple deployments.The Riverine Squadrons of the United States Navy are elements of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC). According to the Navy:“The Navy's Riverine force focuses on conducting Maritime Security Operations and Theater Security Cooperation in a riverine area of operations or other suitable area. The force is capable of combating enemy riverine forces by direct fire, or by coordinating supporting fire. It will share battle space with the other Services in an effort to close the seams in Doctrine, Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.”Ryan left the Navy in 2016 to enter the private security industry.Spartan Private Security Inc. Was started in 2021 in Orlando Florida with the intention of changing the private security industry as a whole. Spartan offers individual comprehensive security plans for each client. Spartan doesn't believe in business hours so staff are available 24/7 on call. Spartan provides a wide range of services from guards to celebrity protection. Spartan has a vast network of partnered security professionals making them stand out as one of the premiere industry firms.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

