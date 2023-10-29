7 New Anime Series To Watch On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven new anime series or films available to watch on Netflix.
A sci-fi adventure anime following a group of space travelers in search of the mythical planet Edens.
The fourth season of "Baki," focuses on Baki Hanma's battles against powerful adversaries.
This comedy anime follows Tatsu, a feared yakuza boss who retires to become a househusband, showcasing his humorous struggles with household chores.
A high school student is trapped in a world of skyscrapers and masked killers in this survival game anime.
Based on Filipino folklore, this urban fantasy anime follows Alexandra Trese, a detective battling supernatural creatures in modern Manila.
A heartwarming romance film that centres around two teens who communicate through haikus and music.
Set in an alternate feudal Japan with magic and mechs, this follows Yasuke, a retired samurai with a mysterious past.
