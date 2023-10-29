Oman Employs AI Technology In Shura Council Vote Amid Digital Drive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

MUSCAT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Oman is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and electronic platforms to facilitate voting amid Shura Council elections, an initiative hailed as innovative in its aim to reach to accelerate a national digital drive.

Hailing the endeavor as "unprecedented," Transport and Telecommunications Undersecretary Dr. Ali Al-Shaibani said that the applications used to simplify voting in these elections are "cutting-edge and modern."

The use of such tools have paid dividends by ensuring that the elections pan out in a "smooth and seamless" manner, according to Information Ministry undersecretary Mohammad Al-Bloushi, hailing the platforms as user-friendly and basic.

As part of the simplified process, Interior Ministry undersecretary Khaled Al-Busaeedi said that all citizens aged 21 and above can register online to cast their ballots, while Omanis abroad are eligible to vote as well, added the official.

Some 90 candidates out of 738 hopefuls are vying for a seat in Oman's consultative Shura Council. (end)

