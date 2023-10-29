Ottplay Awards Returns For Its Second Grand Celebration Scheduled To Kick Off On October 29Th, 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The OTTplay Awards, India's most prestigious recognition of outstanding achievements in the realm of Over-The-Top content, is back with its much-anticipated second edition, presented by Danube Properties Dubai. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, the OTTplay Awards continue to honour excellence and innovation, setting the gold standard for the Indian OTT industry.



The OTTplay Awards 2023 promises to be a night to remember, featuring a star-studded lineup of guests. The purple carpet event at the iconic Taj Lands End in Mumbai is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, offering an unparalleled glamour quotient.



This year, the OTTplay Awards proudly announces its telecast partnership with Colors Infinity, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the event. With this collaboration, the awards ceremony will reach an even wider audience, celebrating the brilliance of Indian OTT content across the nation.



The OTTplay Awards will recognize achievements across a remarkable 30+ categories, encompassing all genres. The event's one-of-a-kind distinction is its mission to celebrate India's diverse cultural landscape, making it the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award - truly embodying the spirit of "One Nation, One OTT Award."



The prestigious awards night will witness the presence of the who's who of the OTT industry, from celebrated actors to visionary directors, talented writers, and producers who have contributed to the growth and success of India's digital entertainment landscape.



"The OTTplay Awards have always been about acknowledging and appreciating the incredible talent that the OTT platforms have brought to the forefront," said Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, OTTplay. "This year, our focus remains unwavering, as we celebrate excellence in every genre, reinforcing the idea that content knows no boundaries. We are delighted to be hosting our second edition of the awards, and we look forward to the presence of some of the most iconic names in the industry."



As the anticipation builds for the OTTplay Awards 2023, the stage is set for a remarkable evening that will shine a spotlight on the brilliance and innovation of India's ever-evolving OTT industry. With the promise of iconic guests and a record-breaking number of categories, this event marks a significant milestone in the digital entertainment landscape.



About OTTplay:



OTTplay is India's first-ever smart reviews, ratings & AI driven recommendation engine, which handpicks the movies and shows that match your taste and language preferences by diving deep into the most number of OTT channels. The platform has launched 6 Monthly subscription packs, 1 Quarterly Pack & 6 Annual packs in partnership with 27 OTT platforms from India & abroad. You can choose from the exciting packs and stream content of your choice on the OTTplay premium app on IOS, App Store & JIO Store, personal computers, tablet, Android TV & Firestick.

OTTplay Premium, the bundled subscription, brings together popular Indian & International OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, ShortsTV, DocuBay, Playflix, Dollywood Play, PTC Play, Hallmark Movies Now, DUST, FUSE+ and Tastemade+ etc backed by AI-based recommendation and content discovery technology enabling viewers to browse through the clutter of OTT content with sheer ease and convenience.



About Colors Infinity:



Colors Infinity is Viacom18's English General Entertainment Channel, under the flagship brand COLORS. Bringing a new horizon to English Entertainment in India, COLORS INFINITY will showcase internationally acclaimed television series spanning genres such as Drama, Superheroes, Comedy, Fantasy, Crime and Thrillers from major studios like Warner Brothers International TV, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures Television, Twentieth Century Fox, Lionsgate, MGM, BBC and Endemol Shine amongst others, and reality shows ranging from Dancing, Cooking, Magic, Singing & other lifestyle interests. The channel is also the host for the biggest global Live Events & Award shows, as well as premium biopics, mini-series Documentaries and much more.

