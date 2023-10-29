               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Congratulates President Of Turkiye


10/29/2023 2:14:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye, on the occasion of the country's Republic Day.

